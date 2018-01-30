SC Governor Asks Everyone to Stand for the Flag on Super Bowl Sunday

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's governor is asking everyone in the state to stand for the national anthem during Sunday's big game.

Governor Henry McMaster Tuesday issued a statewide proclamation designating Sunday, February 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”

In the proclamation, McMaster mentions that the flag is a symbol of liberty and the men and women who fought and died to defend it. He also points out that the state is home to several military bases, and that 417,000 veterans call the state home.

"I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state's resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday," McMaster said.

Standing for the anthem at football games became a hot-button issue last year, when some NFL players knelt during the anthem to protest treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement. That touched off a national debate that was joined by President Donald Trump, who criticized the players for their actions.

Here is his full proclamation:

The governor’s proclamation also recognizes South Carolina’s uniquely rich military tradition, with over 417,000 veterans who call South Carolina home, and the fact that the state has the tenth highest active duty military population, along with the ninth highest military retiree population.

I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday. #IStand pic.twitter.com/x5pK3zPNTO — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 30, 2018

