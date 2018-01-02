Scammers upping techniques, technology in ETX

Scammers in Nacogdoches County are stepping up their game, warns the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they are using a call back number of 936-253-6030 that has an automated recording system that identifies itself as the Nacogdoches County Warrant Division.

In that recording it gives a list of names to choose from, including the name of Sheriff Jason Bridges.

Scammers are advising people that they have missed a court date and have a warrant for their arrest. They are demanding payment, or are threatening to have the person arrested.

This is not true.

Remember, authorities will never call you for a missed court date or an outstanding warrant.

If someone has missed a court date, they will receive a letter in the mail. At no time, will any deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office ever request money from someone.

If you get a call like this, immediately hang up. Do not engage the caller.

If you have questions about the call, or have been scammed, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

© 2018 KYTX-TV