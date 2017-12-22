BCSO: Schertz suspect held 'dark tube' officers believed was gun

Neighbors told KENS 5 they knew the boy who was killed. (Photo: KENS)

SCHERTZ, Texas - Bexar County Sheriff Salazar said Friday a "tragic accident" led to the death of a 6-year-old Schertz boy as deputies pursued a suspect they believed was armed in front of his home.

Salazar said the female suspect held a 'tubular' object deputies believed was gun before deputies fatally shot her following a nearly two-hour long manhunt in Schertz.

Investigators have yet to find a weapon at or near the scene.

Six-year-old Kameron Prescott lost his life in the incident after being shot in the abdomen at the Pecan Grove mobile home park on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Salazar said it's unclear who fired the round that killed the child.

It all started when deputies got a call for a stolen vehicle near the Pecan Grove mobile home park Thursday morning.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies got a call around 10:48 a.m. on Thursday for a stolen vehicle near FM 1518 and Schaefer Road.

Deputies believe the woman may have been armed.

On mobile? View a Facebook Live report from the scene here.

Sheriff Salazar said the suspect, only identified as a white female in her 30s, reportedly told deputies she was armed and pointed a gun at them while hiding in a closet at a residence near FM 1518 and Schaefer Road.

"The suspect indicated to the deputies, 'I have a weapon, I'm going to shoot you'. At that point, she actually brandished the weapon toward the deputy," Salazar said.

Salazar said the suspect then ran away into the nearby woods after the deputy attempted to 'give her some space'.

The Schertz Police Department partnered with the Cibolo Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff's deputies, and Bexar County sheriff's deputies to find the suspect with the help of K9 units and the Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter.

After about an hour and a half, four deputies were reportedly able to locate the suspect attempting to break into homes in the Pecan Grove mobile home park. Salazar said the suspect was found on the front porch of a trailer home she was attempting to break into.

The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

After learning a child was hit inside of the mobile home, deputies reportedly rushed into the home and attempted to save his life, according to Salazar.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of the 6-year-old boy.

No deputies were hurt during the shooting.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

© 2017 KENS-TV