School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

Just a quick reminder that classes will be starting back up soon. Here's the list:

Tyler ISD: Classes resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Chapel Hill ISD: Classes resume on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Lindale ISD: Classes resume on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Longview ISD: Classes resume on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Nacogdoches ISD: Classes resume on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Lufkin ISD: Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Whitehouse ISD: Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

© 2018 KYTX-TV