Selena's family mourns the loss of Houston relatives

SAN ANTONIO - The family of late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla Perez, is mourning the loss of their Houston-area relatives who died in Hurricane Harvey.

In a Facebook post, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, said six of his relatives died when the van they were in was swept away by flood waters.

Sunday, August 27, Belia Saldivar, Manuel Saldivar and their four great-grandchildren, Devy, Dominic, Xavier and Daisy Saldivar, were traveling with the children’s uncle, Sammy Saldivar.

The van had just gone over a bridge when it was swept away in a Houston bayou. All four children and their great-grandparents died. Sammy Saldivar was the only survivor. He made it out of the van and clung to a tree.

In a separate post, Quintanilla said his immediate family members are safe, and the Selena museum in Corpus Christi was not damaged in Hurricane Harvey.

