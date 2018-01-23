UPDATE: Missing College Station man found safe

UPDATE: According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office the missing man our of College Station has been located and is safe.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Brazos County Sheriff's office is looking for a man reported missing early Tuesday morning.

76 year old Gerald Wagner was last seen around 7:00 a.m. leaving the Nantucket neighborhood, headed for an appointment at an auto repair shop. He never made it to the appointment, and hasn't been heard from since.

Wagner is reportedly driving a 2013 silver Toyota Sienna minivan, with Texas plate BKM-0932. If you have information on this case, you're asked to call the Sheriff's office at 979-361-4980.

© 2018 KAGS-TV