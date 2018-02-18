Shots fired at U.S. Postal truck on I-30 in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting along I-30 near downtown Dallas involving a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Monday, they received reports of shots being fired at a mail truck.

When police arrived at 110 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike Freeway, they discovered a United States Postal employee had been shot dead.

The Dallas Police Department and The United States Postal Inspection Service are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or 214-701-8453.

No other details are available at this time.

