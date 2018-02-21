Shots fired in Tyler Best Buy parking lot, no injuries reported

Tyler Police confirmed that shots were fired in the Best Buy parking lot at Broadway Crossing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses described a possible suspect vehicle that police stopped on Copeland Road. Two people in the vehicle were arrested on unrelated charges and the other two were released.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects and have reached out to the surrounding restaurants and businesses for any security footage they might have to help identify who was involved.

Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the Best Buy parking lot including a Geek Squad vehicle, but no shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information on this incident they can call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1099 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

