Tyler Police confirmed that shots were fired in the Best Buy parking lot at Broadway Crossing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses described a possible suspect vehicle that police stopped on Copeland Road; however, the people in the vehicle were arrested on unrelated charges,

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects and are in the process of reviewing footage to identify those involved. They don't believe this was random.

Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the Best Buy parking lot including a Geek Squad vehicle, but no shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

