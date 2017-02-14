BURLESON - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Earl Dee Elliot. No further information is available at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities are looking for a Burleson resident who went missing Tuesday morning.

Earl Dee Elliot, 87, was last seen early Tuesday morning in the 5000 block of Burleson Oaks. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green jacket with a green or grey shirt and black shoes.

Elliot drives a 1996 Chevy 1500L with TX license BV19568. He suffers from a cognitive disorder and authorities believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 817-556-6060 with any information about Elliot's whereabouts.

