SILVER ALERT issued for missing Diboll man

DIBOLL, TEXAS - Police are asking for help locating a missing man last seen in Diboll, Texas.

Paul Wesley Rigby is 76, 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white horizontal strips and blue jeans.

Rigby was driving a red 2016 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup with Texas license plate HRR7333. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe his health and safety are in danger.

Contact the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 if you have any information about this missing person.

© 2017 KYTX-TV