The Silver Alert issued for a man last seen in Jacksonville, Texas has been discontinued.

Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Rufus R. Tarrant, diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment, white, male, 88 years old, 5’ 10”, 160 lbs., Gray Hair, Brown Eyes, last seen wearing a Straw Hat, Dark Blue Western Checkered Shirt, Blue Jeans, and Brown Boots, and has Hearing Aides and Glasses.

Tarrant was last seen on 12/27/16 in Jacksonville, TX., driving a Black, 1993 Dodge D-350 with TX License Plate DHW4305.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3001.

