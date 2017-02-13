Small fire breaks out in kitchen at UT Tyler University Center, no injuries reported

TYLER - A small fire broke out in the kitchen area of the MET dining hall at the University of Texas at Tyler's University Center Monday afternoon.

A UT Tyler official said the fire triggered the sprinkler system only in the kitchen area.

Tyler fire units responded, but the fire was quickly brought under the control and most units were turned back.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, and the MET dining hall kitchen will be closed until the damage is cleaned and the health department has inspected the area.

No injuries were reported.

