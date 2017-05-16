Smith Co. Constable pleads guilty to Federal tax violations

Henry Jackson (Smth County Jail)

A long-time Smith County Constable has pleaded guilty to federal criminal tax violations, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas.

Henry Jackson, Smith County Precinct One Constable, pleaded guilty to four counts of willful failure to file federal income tax returns. Evidence revealed that Jackson did not file returns from 2010 to 2013, and owes more than $160,000 in taxes.

Jackson's sentencing has not yet been set, pending completion of a presentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. He faces up to one year per count.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan.

Jackson has served as Smith County Precinct One Constable since 1999.

