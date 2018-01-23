Smith Co. DA audit shows numerous incorrect dismissals and reductions

Smith Co. DA Matt Bingham

Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham released an audit of his office Tuesday morning, revealing several incorrect dismissals and reductions filed by Assistant District Attorneys Jacob Putman and Bryan Jiral.

According to Bingham, prosecutor Jacob Putman dismissed a felony AFTER a jury had already convicted the man charged. Bingham says that it was not in accordance with the law.

Documents also show Mr Bingham spoke with Mr Putman about the incorrect dismissals in August of 2016; however, Putman proceeded to file at least three more incorrect dismissals afterward.

Bingham said he could have fired both Jiral and Putman for the incorrect dismissals and reductions but decided to give them a second chance.

Bingham said he's disappointed to know some of his prosecutors purposefully ignored policy, and he's had to apologize to at least three victims for Mr. Putman’s conduct. His office will review the files and decide how to move forward, and going forward, Bingham will fire any prosecutors that violate policy.

"I am ashamed of the decisions made by prosecutor Jacob Putman," Bingham said.

CBS19 reached out to Assistant District Attorneys Jacob Putman and Bryan Jiral for comment.

The Smith County D.A.'s office came under fire in November 2017 for actions taken by Assistant DA Putman in 2015 that resulted in a lesser charge and the dropping of another charge for the man now accused of killing DPS trooper Damon Allen near Fairfield on Thanksgiving Day.

