Smith Co. man indicted for intoxication manslaughter

SMITH COUNTY - A Smith County man involved in a fatal head-on collision in Lindale on Feb. 5 has been indicted on one count of intoxication manslaughter.

The indictment was handed down Tuesday afternoon by a Smith County grand jury.

A DPS crash report shows that around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Fielder was driving south on South Main Street in Lindale and, according to witnesses, crossed into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Gabriel Alejandro Flores-Cocolan.

Both were injured in the collision, and Cocolan later died at a local hospital.

Fielder cooperated with authorities during the investigation and turned himself in without incident on June 19.

He posted bond and was released later the same day.

