Smith County Fire Marshal's Office warns: 'Do not burn today!'

SMITH COUNTY - Due to high winds and dropping humidity, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is warning the public not to burn today.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued an enhanced fire danger until humidity values increase and wind speeds decrease after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (used to determine forest fire potential) is extremely low. To decrease the potential for grass fires:

Avoid burning outdoor trash

Do not toss lit cigarettes from car

Use extreme caution if grilling outdoors

These weather conditions are expected to be short term.

(© 2017 KYTX)