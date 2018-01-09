Smith County jury duty cancelled Wednesday

Smith County has canceled jury duty for Wednesday, January 10, 2018, according to a press release.

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty tomorrow with their yellow cards don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

No new panels will be needed Wednesday, Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett said.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.



