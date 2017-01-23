Smith County resident prevents attempted home invasion

SMITH COUNTY - A Smith County resident was able to scare off would-be robbers at his home Monday afternoon.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, four suspects drove up to a home in the 4900 block of County Road 246 in a blue or maroon-colored Impala. They got out of the car and started banging on the front door and windows of the mobile home.

The male resident went out the back door to confront the suspects as they started to break the mobile home windows. One suspect shot at the mobile home several times, and the male resident returned fire. The suspects then got back into the car and drove away.

No injuries were reported and no property was taken during the incident.

Smith County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the incident.

The Smith County Sheriff's office is responding to reports of a home invasion in Smith County.

Details are limited at this time.

