Students at Plano's Shepton High Shcool gather in protest of gun violence. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M and the University of Texas are among universities across the nation that have announced via their social media pages that admission won't be affected for those who participate in peaceful protests.

The announcements come as school districts such as Needville, located outside of Houston, warned students they'll face suspension if they participate in walkouts.

A message from the Office of Undergraduate Admission at SMU: pic.twitter.com/0gRUIuY8QM — SMU Admission Office (@SMUAdmission) February 25, 2018

Texas A&M conducts a holistic review process. We credit leadership, living Aggie core values and civic engagement, and support applicants’ right to protest as long as it is lawful. — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 27, 2018

Across the nation, students have organized walkouts in protest of gun violence following a fatal shooting on Valentine's Day at a Parkland, Florida high school. The shooting left 17 dead and injured 14 others.

Chanting "never again," more than 650 students participated last week in a walkout at McKinney High School. On Monday, a crowd of about 100 students gathered in protest at Plano's Shepton High School tennis courts. Plano ISD announced their support of the peaceful protest by hosting the event "to create an opportunity for a student-led gathering."

In statements to WFAA, both UT Dallas and Dallas Baptist University said they wouldn't turn away qualified students based on peaceful protesting.

Other universities that have announced support of peaceful protesting include MIT, Boston University, Yale, Tulane and UCLA.

