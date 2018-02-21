Social media reacts to Billy Graham's death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Famed North Carolina-born evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99, according to NBC News.

News of Graham’s death sparked reaction worldwide, as millions paid their respects to possibly the world’s most evangelist of all-time.

Remembering the life and legacy of Rev. #BillyGraham. Praying for his family as they mourn, while celebrating his transition into eternity. Bolstered by his messages of hope and work on behalf of humanity. #MLK #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/cbTU3u21mP — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many. Rest with God, Reverend Graham - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 21, 2018

Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

“The Christian life is not a constant high. I have my moments of deep discouragement. I have to go to God in prayer with tears in my eyes, and say, 'O God, forgive me,' or 'Help me.’”

~Billy Graham — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 21, 2018

.@VP on the death of Billy Graham: “his matchless voice changed the lives of millions.” pic.twitter.com/QB2tfEoCjs — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) February 21, 2018

A look back at the life and legacy of Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away this morning in North Carolina at 99 pic.twitter.com/xu2y2MecA3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham has just received his reward. What a life he lived! Integrity, character, simplicity, faithfulness. He’s my hero. My most treasured earthly possession is my Bible that he signed when I visited him in his home. pic.twitter.com/NPyAxr5xV5 — Clayton King (@Clayton_king) February 21, 2018

Praise God for the life and message of Billy Graham. I have loved him since I was a small boy. He is with Jesus. — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) February 21, 2018

RIP @BillyGraham. Well done, good and faithful servant. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) February 21, 2018

Well done, good and faithful servant! Billy Graham, 1918-2018 pic.twitter.com/Ur38IvIM4Z — Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham fought the good fight and finished the race. God bless him. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 21, 2018

I imagine Billy Graham would tell us that he's not dead, but more alive than ever. — Travis Herzog (@HerzogWeather) February 21, 2018

Last time I was with Billy Graham, he said he missed his wife, Ruth, and he missed heaven. Now he is present for the great reunion. May we remember his legacy and may we follow his passion for evangelism. — Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham was, in my view, the most important evangelist since the Apostle Paul. He preached Christ, not himself, not politics, not prosperity. When many saw evangelicals as just so many Emer Gantrys, he carried unimpeachable personal integrity. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 21, 2018