According to a Facebook post made by Somerville Independent School District, Somerville Police executed a warrant Thursday morning, related to a "terroristic threat" made by a Somerville High School student.

Somerville Police Chief Stan Loftin says an 18 year old female student apparently threatened to shoot up the school while she was on a school bus Wednesday. Officers secured a warrant for her arrest, and she was taken into custody Thursday morning and booked into the Burleson County Jail.

Somerville ISD Superintendent Charles Camarillo says his staff will address students Thursday to discuss this incident, and stress "the seriousness of threats of violence toward anyone".

