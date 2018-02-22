Spring Hill ISD responds to report of gun in car on school campus

Spring Hill Independent School District released a letter to parents Thursday in response to reports of a gun seen in a car on the high school campus earlier in the week.

According to Superintendent Steven Snell, a student reported seeing a gun in another student's car on campus Tuesday morning. That student was questioned, and a search of the car revealed an inoperable BB gun and air-soft rifle.

Both of these are prohibited as covered in the SHISD Code of Conduct handbook.

Snell stated that administrative officials followed the code of conduct handbook accordingly in disciplining the student for the offense.

"In the coming days, we will host school safety conversations with our students about what we can do to work together as a team to keep our schools as safe as possible," Principal Russell Robinett stated in a letter sent home to parents.

"Any time a student or parent sees something (either in person or on social media) or hears something, it is of the utmost importance to report it to school officials," Snell stated. "Please don't think we already know or someone else will tell us. We welcome all phone calls no matter what the rumor is, we want to know."

