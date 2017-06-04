Springer, Astros power past Rangers 7-2 for 10th straight

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - George Springer hit two of Houston's four home runs and the Astros matched their Texas rival for the longest winning streak in the majors this season at 10 games, beating the Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.



The Astros scored in all four innings pitched by Martin Perez (2-6) and tied a club record from 1989 with their 10th straight road win. Houston's first sweep of Texas since July 2014 dropped the Rangers to 3-11 since their 10-game streak.



Defending AL West champion Texas (26-31) is 15 games behind the division-leading Astros, who have a major leagues' best at 41-16 record - and six wins in seven games against the Rangers.



Brad Peacock (3-0) won a major league start for the first time since Sept. 2, 2014, pitching past the fifth inning for the first time in his third start following 12 relief appearances. He struck out nine in six innings, allowing two runs.

