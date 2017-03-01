Stand off at N. Tyler home: Police on scene

Tyler police are engaged in a standoff in the 400 block of North Border and Wilson street.

Public Relations officer Don Martin tells CBS 19 the suspect identified as 51-year-old Mario Arroyo, is inside the house, and wanted for aggravated robbery.

A swat team is in place, and the suspect is considered armed . Arroyo has a lengthy criminal record including arrest for evading, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and assault causing bodily injury.

One person has been taken into custody.

We have a crew on the scene, this story is developing .

(© 2017 KYTX)