Woman has life-threatening injuries after falling about 30 feet at Greenbelt

STAR Flight flying away with the woman. (Photo: Erin Jones, KVUE)

AUSTIN - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she fell about 30 feet at the Barton Creek Greenbelt Sunday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the woman in her 30s fell at the Twin Falls area of the Greenbelt. Early reports were that she is unconscious after the fall.

The victim was later seen being hoisted out of the Greenbelt with STAR Flight. ATCEMS said she was being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

