Stark County, FBI investigating reported threats, possibly linked to 'Sarahah' app

(Photo: Thinkstock)

STARK COUNTY - The Stark County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement, school officials and the FBI are investigating a reported threat that may have surfaced on an anonymous app.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve been investigating the threat since the first report on Friday. Since then, officials said they have received multiple reports through social media and into their dispatch center, which appears to be related to the same threat.

The source of the threat or on what app the threat was made has not been confirmed, according to the sheriff's office.

Tuslaw High School posted the following update on their Facebook page, noting that the sheriff's office is investigating the "unsubstantiated threat."

"The Tuslaw Local School District holds the safety and well-being of students, staff and community as its top priority.

On Friday evening the school district was made aware of a threat posted on social media. Since then Tuslaw has been working closely with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, who have been in turn working with local, state and federal officials. The sheriff's office has been investigating this unsubstantiated threat, which has not been identified as specific to our district. The sheriffs office will be providing unlimited support to the Tuslaw Local School District and be on site as we move forward. If you have any questions please contact your child’s building principal."

The threat appears to have surfaced on a free app called “Sarahah," according to the Massillon Police Department. The free app can be paired with the popular Snapchat app. "Sarahah" is an Arabic word that translates to honesty. In the case of the app, people can send messages to friends or strangers, anonymously depending on their user settings.

The nonprofit Common Sense Media posted a video and detailed review of the app, noting that the “Anonymous evaluation tool is ready-made for cyberbullying.” The organization does not recommend the app for teens under the age of 17.

WKYC was unable to locate Saraha on the App Store using an iPhone on Monday night. It's unclear if the app has been pulled from the App Store. Sahara's website appears to be active for past and new users of the application through its login page.

© 2018 WKYC-TV