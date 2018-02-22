SAN ANTONIO - A jury has found State Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty of all charges in this high profile case that’s captured not only the attention of the audience here, but nationwide.

The verdict was read in court around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Uresti was charged with 11 counts in the trial.

Uresti's former business partner and co-defendent, Gary Cain, was also found guilty of all charges.

In closing arguments, the government worked to remind jurors about Denise Cantu, a woman whom Uresti once defended in a case in the valley. She won a large settlement that he then persuaded her to invest in the now-defunct company FourWinds Logistics.

The government said Cantu was a shattered, vulnerable woman who trusted Uresti as a friend, lawyer, financial advisor - and later, lover. They claim Uresti exploited that relationship for his own financial gain.

They say the senator knew FourWinds C-E-O Stan Bates was a shady con man, yet continued to do business with him - even bringing in investors who did not know about their business and personal reputation. They claim Uresti was able to overlook Bates's crookedness, saying, "There’s millions to be made."

The defense fired back saying Uresti had no criminal intent and knowledge of the fraudulent way Bates was running the business. His attorney told the jury that they have to prove Uresti was thinking "a certain way" back then. He argued the government had no way to prove Uresti’s mindset at the time.

The jury went out for deliberations at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was dismissed around 5.

Uresti plans on appealing the decision.

