Sulphur Springs police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

SULPHUR SPRINGS - Sulphur Spring police are looking for the driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian walking along Main Street near Dairy Queen Monday night.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. and the driver fled the scene.

Witnesses say the car is possibly a white Ford Mustang, older model and that the driver accelerated and shined bright lights on the victim just before impact. Any damage to the car will be on the driver's side.

The female victim is in serious but stable condition at a Dallas hospital.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Sulphur Springs Police at 903 885-7602 or Crimestoppers at 903 885-2020.

