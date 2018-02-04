Super Bowl 2019: How to watch on TV, stream, date, location, more details

You can never start your Super Bowl planning too early. Before you know it, we'll be kicking off on the 2018 season, which will race by in a flicker before we're ready for Super Bowl LIII.

We're here to help. Here's all the information you need to get ready for the 2019 Super Bowl.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is TBD.

How do I watch the game?

Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBS All Access. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Who will play in the 2019 Super Bowl?

We don't know! However, as of Super Bowl Sunday 2018, the Westgate listed the Patriots as the favorites to return to what would be a third straight Super Bowl at 4-to-1 odds. The Steelers are the team with the next best odds at 8-to-1. The Eagles lead the NFC field at 10-to-1, followed by the Vikings and Packers at 12-to-1, the Saints at 16-to-1, and the Falcons playing what would be the first homefield Super Bowl ever at 18-to-1.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.

