Survivor asks Larry Nassar to tell 'who knew what and when they knew it'

Doctor trust after Nassar case

LANSING, MICH. - Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor about to be sentenced for sexual assault, should say who knew what and when during his remarks before his sentencing, one of his victims said Wednesday in court.

"I only hope when you get a chance to speak, you tell us who knew what and when they knew it,” Kaylee Lorincz, the 155th victim to speak in Nassar's seven-day sentencing hearing, said Wednesday morning in Ingham County Circuit Court. "If you truly want us to heal, you will do this for us."

More: Live from court: Day 7 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing

Lorincz specifically asked Nassar to say which of several MSU administrators, including Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, and Nassar's former colleague, Brooke Lemmen, knew. And whether John Geddert, owner of the Dimondale gymnastics club Twistars where Nassar also treated patients, knew that Nassar assaulted girls at the gym.

Strampel, who is on medical leave but remains employed by MSU, never followed up on recommended procedure changes imposed on Nassar after a 2014 Title IX investigation by MSU cleared Nassar of wrongdoing. Klages retired earlier this year after women said in court documents she discouraged them from reporting Nassar in the 1990s. Lemmen resigned earlier this year after she faced termination for moving files from the MSU clinic at Nassar's request.

Geddert, a former Olympic coach, was suspended by USA Gymnastics on Monday.

Nassar faces up to life in prison when Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentences him later today for multiple sexual assault charges, most stemming from assaults on patients under the guise of medical treatment. He faces similar charges in Eaton County, where he'll be sentenced next month, and he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges last week.

In the wake of Nassar's guilty pleas in those cases, several of his victims, several politicians and others have called for an independent investigation of MSU and for MSU President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

Nassar worked for MSU and with the Olympic gymnastics organization for roughly two decades, even though allegations against him date back into the 1990s.

Contact Justin A. Hinkley at (517) 377-1195 or jhinkley@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinHinkley. Sign up for his email newsletter, SoM Weekly, at on.lsj.com/somsignup.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal