Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting in custody

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. - The suspect in Friday's deadly shooting incident at Central Michigan University is now in custody.

According to police, the suspect, James Davis Jr. was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight on Saturday. Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident.

CMU President George E. Ross thanks for the campus and surrounding community and many law enforcement personnel who came together to keep each other safe and apprehend the suspect.

It all started early Friday morning, when police got a series of calls from the residence hall saying shots had been fired on the fourth floor.

Found in the room were Davis' parents. The Central Michigan University Police Department identified the victims as James Eric Davis Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.

All planned campus events and activities have been canceled until further notice. Classes at the Mt. Pleasant campus scheduled for Saturday also were canceled.

llinois State Rep. Emmanuel Chris Welch said in a tweet Friday afternoon: "My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP."

Vice President Mike Pence weighed in as well during a stop in Detroit.

"Our hearts go out to the fallen and especially local, state and federal agencies who are working on the apprehension and the investigation," he said. "We have to act and we will. We’ve got a lot of work to do. This president and this administration will not rest until we make our schools safe."

