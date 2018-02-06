Suspect shoves Smith Co. deputy through window, causing serious injury

Tyler Kennedy (Smith County Jail)

A Smith County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being seriously injured trying to serve a warrant on a suspect Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Tyler Shane Kennedy, began fighting with deputies while being served on an outstanding warrant for endangering a child.

Deputy Joshua Cox was shoved through a window during the assault, causing severe lacerations to his left wrist and palm.

Cox was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Kennedy was subdued and is in the Smith County Jail. An additional charge of aggravated assault on a public service was added with a bond set at $750,000.

© 2018 KYTX-TV