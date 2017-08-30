Suspects use elaborate scheme to rob Smith County homeowner

SMITH COUNTY - A safe was stolen from a homeowner's house while she was outside with a man who stated he was there to install a water line on her property.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's office, a man approached a house in the southwestern Smith County and said he was an employee of Dean Water Supply there to work on water lines on the property.

The man was able to lure the homeowner outside on the pretense of showing her where a new water line was going to be installed. After five minutes, a car horn sounded and the man got into the car and drove off.

The homeowner discovered that while she was outside with the supposed employee, other suspects entered the home and stole her safe.

The male who talked with the homeowner identified himself only as "JD."

If anyone has information on "JD" or about this theft, call the Smith County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 903-590-2600.

