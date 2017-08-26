T-Mobile, MetroPCS customers can call, text for free for Hurricane Harvey

(Photo: UmbertoPantalone, Custom)

Customers in certain Texas and Louisiana area codes can call and text for free in light of Hurricane Harvey with T-Mobile and MetroPCS.

From August 25 to Sept. 1, U.S. calls and texts are free.

Included area codes

Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 936, 409

Louisiana: 337, 985

T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling and texting.

