Teachers get in free to Alamo Drafthouse all month long

SAN ANTONIO - Teachers get free admission into Alamo Drafthouse matinee shows for the entire month of March.

The company announced the 'Teacher Appreciation' month on Monday.

The free admission only applies to matinee shows on Monday through Thursdays. The offer excludes Disney movies.

Teachers will have to show proof of employment using a school ID, check stub, or email.

The offer is only valid at San Antonio, Laredo, Corpus Christi, and New Braunfels locations.

© 2018 KENS-TV