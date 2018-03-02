Televangelist Joel Osteen describes the impact Rev. Billy Graham had on him

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Photo: Cindy Ord, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Televangelist Joel Osteen describes meeting the first man to preach on television, "like meeting Moses."

Osteen first met Rev. Graham when he visited his log cabin and Osteen didn't take the meeting lightly. He jumped at the opportunity to ask the beloved Reverend for advice.

"I asked him for some advice and he said, 'What advice could I give you? You've got that big church.' He was just so gracious."

Osteen decided to change the question and asked what he would do differently.

"He said, 'I would be more loving, I would be more kind, I would reach out to more,' because he was already that way but I love that because he reached out to people who weren't just like him."

Osteen said the fact that Rev. Graham reached out to people of different faiths, communities, and backgrounds was inspiring to him. He also noted Rev. Graham's humility was incredible.

"When I went to meet him one time I took a friend and my friend said, 'I'm honored to meet you' and he (Rev. Graham) turned to him and said, 'No. I'm honored to meet you,'" Osteen recalled.

