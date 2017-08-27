Temple man heads south to help friends in Bastrop

TEMPLE - A Temple resident is heading south to help his friends in Bastrop. He said they are surrounded by water and he worries things will only get worse as the rain continues.

Eric Griggs told Channel 6 he wanted to take sand bags to friends in the Circle D Estates in Bastrop County, but he is called every store and they are all sold out.

So now, he is aiming to transport bottled water, diapers and baby wipes.

He said he is an able body and wants to do his part by extending some Texas hospitality.

“For those people in the Brazos Valley, College Station, Bastrop, on the west side of Austin that are just getting pounded right now, on the side that is absolutely getting pounded right now, you’re fight is not over yet. Even though it’s not raining, we know history precedes itself,” Griggs said.

He said at least four people have donated more than $250 and cases of water which he will use to help Harvey victims.

