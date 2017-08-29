Close Texans Helping Texas: Women's Council of Realtors helps with Harvey Texans Helping Texas: Women's Council of Realtors helps with Harvey KYTX 7:10 PM. CDT August 29, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Family of 6 drowns inside van Evacuees head to ETX Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. LIVE BLOG: Mayor enforces curfew for City of Houston… Aug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m. At least 10 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, winds Aug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m.