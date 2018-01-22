Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive has been taken into custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Blake Everett Reed was apprehended without incident in Cayucos, California by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Sheriff’s Gang Task Force in San Luis Obispo County. The arrest resulted from a multi-agency effort in both Texas and California.

Reed has ties to Wood and Smith counties and has an extensive criminal history.

In September of 2016, Reed allegedly assaulted a woman in Wood County. He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Reed has been wanted since May 2017 by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for multiple warrants, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a Public Servant, Harassment of Public Servant, Assault Causes Bodily Injury of Family/Household Member, and Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle.



