Texas' first medical marijuana dispensary opening next month

AUSTIN - Texas' first medical marijuana dispensary is opening in Austin on February 8.

Compassionate Cultivation will offer cannabidiol (CBD) extract oil-based products for patients diagnosed with intractable epilepsy. The dispensary will be able to operate thanks to the Texas Compassionate Use Act passed in 2015.

The Austin dispensary is one of three companies that will legally operate as a dispensary after being granted their license in November 2017.

Compassionate Cultivation will host its grand opening party at their dispensary located in Austin at 2701 Lowden Lane.

