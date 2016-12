Texas gives Planned Parenthood notice of Medicaid ouster

System.Object

AUSTIN, TEXAS (AP) - Texas has given Planned Parenthood final notice of plans to cut off Medicaid funding, a move that federal judges have so far blocked other Republican-controlled states from making.

Planned Parenthood responded Tuesday by saying it will also ask a court to stop Texas from defunding clinics in January. Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas are among the states where judges have denied similar efforts.

Planned Parenthood says its clinics serve nearly 11,000 women in Texas each year through Medicaid.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards responded by calling Texas "a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation." The move comes at a time when her organization is simultaneously fighting to stop Congress from also cutting off taxpayer dollars. President-elect Donald Trump has given mixed signals about his feelings toward the group.

