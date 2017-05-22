Texas House advances school transgender bathroom law

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

The Texas House has given final approval to a scaled-back version of a hotly debated transgender "bathroom bill" similar to one in North Carolina that caused national uproar last year.

Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature originally sought to force transgender people to use most public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

That had stalled until late Sunday night, when the House attached a version affecting the state's around 5.3 million public school students as an amendment to an unrelated bill on campus safety.

The move means transgender students likely wouldn't be permitted to use the bathroom of their choice but could be directed to separate, single-occupancy restrooms.

It cleared the House on Monday and now heads back to the state Senate — which has sought even stricter bathroom requirements.

