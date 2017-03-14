Texas Senate approves grants for bullet-resistant vests

AUSTIN (AP) - The Texas Senate has approved several law enforcement measures, including a $25 million program to provide officers with bullet-resistant vests.

It also approved designating July 7 as an annual day of remembrance for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The bills were prompted by the ambush-style slayings of five Dallas officers on July 7, 2016.

The grant program would provide pay for bullet-resistant vests for about 50,000 patrol officers statewide.

The Senate also voted Monday to approve homestead property tax exemptions for surviving family members of first-responders killed in the line of duty and to create the "Blue Alert System" to advise the public about suspects if police officer is wounded or killed.

Each measure now goes to the House for consideration.

