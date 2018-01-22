Texas toddler owns 'What-A-Woman' photoshoot

VICTORIA - One Texas toddler may have a future as a Whataburger mascot.

Three-year-old Ashlynn rocked it in her What-A-Woman photo shoot at the Whataburger in Gonzales, Texas just east of San Antonio.

Her mom, Briana Bautista said she had no idea her daughter's photo shoot would go viral.

Ashlynn is a model for JG photography, the brains behind the photoshoot concept.

Bautista said the creative outfit was made by Veronica Jaquez of Victoria, Texas.

