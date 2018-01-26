THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: Longview officer escorted to work on final day

Buddy Molpus (Picture courtesy Austin Molpus)

LONGVIEW - After four decades of service, one Longview officer received special recognition on his last day of work.

The Longview Police Department motor brigade met Sgt. Buddy Molpus at his house Friday morning and his son, Austin, caught it all on video.

Another officer caught up with Sgt. Molpus as he arrived to work and asked him if he had anything to say to the people of Longview

"I appreciate the trust and honor [the citizens] gave to me 40 years ago. I hope that I served them well," he replied.

Molpus served 18 of those years on the motor brigade.

Longview Motor Brigade Escort (Austin Molpus)

Fellow officers and friends held a retirement party for Molpus Friday afternoon to celebrate this milestone.

So how is Sgt. Molpus going to spend his retirement?

"I'm going to have fun!" he replied in the video from the Longview Police Department.

