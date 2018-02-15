The 2018 East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefiting the East Texas Crisis Center will begin its

28th Annual show at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler Friday, February 16th.

This year's show theme is the 'Fabulous Fifties", and will feature a collection of classic and antique 50’s model cars. The show will also provide a collection of vintage, classic and special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles.

There will also be a 1964 ½ Mustang Convertible donated to the East Texas Crisis Center by Tyler Ford. This will be the most valued car raffled off to help raise funds to provide services for victims & survivors of violent crimes.

Raffle tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Tyler Ford, Traditions Resturant, Quick Lane Tire & Auto, ABC Auto Parts in Tyler and Whitehouse or online at Autoandcycleshow.com.

The drawing will be at the close of the show on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, Children 10 and under admitted free.

Show hours:

Friday, February 16, 4:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



