The Bossier Parish Police Jury declares a State of Emergency

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has declared a State of Emergency due to a gas leak at the Bossier Parish Courthouse, Benton, LA.

The courthouse will be closed effective immediately and it is anticipated that the courthouse will reopen on January 3, at 8 a.m.

A notice will be posted on the police jury’s website at www.bossierparishla.gov should the courthouse be closed tomorrow.

