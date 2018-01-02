KYTX
The Bossier Parish Police Jury declares a State of Emergency

Favian Quezada, KYTX 3:28 PM. CST January 02, 2018

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has declared a State of Emergency due to a gas leak at the Bossier Parish Courthouse, Benton, LA.

The courthouse will be closed effective immediately and it is anticipated that the courthouse will reopen on January 3, at 8 a.m.

A notice will be posted on the police jury’s website at www.bossierparishla.gov should the courthouse be closed tomorrow.

