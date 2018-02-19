Therapy dog hired at San Antonio dental office

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone has something that makes them nervous. A San Antonio dentist thought of a way to make sure a visit to his office was not on the list.

A new staff member is making teeth cleaning a worry-free experience.

Patients are no longer putting off visiting the dentist after meeting the newest member of La Cantera Dental.

Macie is a therapy dog that has been clocking in at La Cantera Dental for about four months.

Patients say the shortest staff member in the office has accomplished something big.

“It’s just a sense of calmness,” said Ashley Contreras the Hospital Coordinator. “Especially for patients that are apprehensive.”

Macie’s job is to help patients look forward to going to the Dentist.

It’s working.

“I was very relaxed, I even went to sleep,” said Loreatha Carithers a new patient. “Macie as a therapy dog, the greatest benefit [is she] calms, eases the anxiety down. It causes patients or clients to feel more relaxed.”

Dr. Henry Chu became a dentist to set straight a negative experience from his childhood.

Keeping with that mission, he looked into new ways to put patients at ease.

“We rescued [Macie] and took her through the Canine Good Citizens training program at Petco,” said Dr. Chu’s wife, Shari. “Now she’s working with patients and helping them to overcome their anxiety and enjoy their dental visit.”

The puppy cuddles make the time in the chair pass with no problem.

Some patients found out about Macie on social media and booked an appointment so they could take their own selfies with Macie.

The pup is popular at the dental office. Patients are encouraged to request Macie when scheduling a cleaning or procedure.

