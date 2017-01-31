Third suspect arrested in connection to fatal gas station robbery

A third suspect was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday in connection to the Saturday robbery of a local Conoco gas station where a store clerk was shot and later died.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith identified the third suspect as Kedarias Hayes Oliver, 23, of Tyler.

Lamarcus Hannah, 32, and Dameon Mosley, 25, both of Tyler, were arrested in connection to the robbery and are at the Smith County Jail on aggravated robbery charges. All three of the suspects are being held on $1 million bonds.

Billy Dale Stacks, 62, of Tyler, was working at the Conoco gas station at 3319 NNE Loop 323 as a clerk when the store was robbed. Officials said Stacks sustained gunshot wounds to both his head and shoulder and later died from his injuries.

Although Smith did not explain the roles each suspect played in the robbery, at a news conference held Monday he said he expects their current charges to possibly be elevated to capital murder.

“In a capital murder case, or robbery case … any person that had anything to do with the robbery, or in this case robbery/homicide, are just as culpable as the other person is,” he said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a robbery and shooting at the Conoco gas station.

Smith County deputies and Tyler police officers responded to the scene, where they found Stacks on the floor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Smith County deputy who was near the location at the time of the call noticed a 2008 gray Dodge Avenger turning onto a nearby street he knew was a dead-end road that was occupied by commercial businesses. The deputy found this suspicious and when he attempted to pull the driver of the vehicle over, a pursuit began.

Officials said the pursuit lasted about 10 minutes, with speeds reaching over 126 mph.

During the pursuit, one suspect exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area around Interstate 20 and Texas Highway 155. The driver was able to escape.

A perimeter was established and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was requested to perform an aerial search of the area. Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9s were brought in to conduct a ground search. The Smith County SWAT team and DPS troopers also assisted.

The manhunt was called off when, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, a Smith County patrol sergeant was driving around the perimeter and spotted the Avenger that had been involved in the pursuit abandoned and parked next to a church on Farm-to-Market Road 2015.

ARREST AFFIDAVIT

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Mosley, law enforcement officials were able to track down the vehicle’s owner, who said they had sold it to Mosley, who had taken over the car’s payments. During a search of the vehicle, officials said they found the same type of ammunition that was used to kill Stacks.

When Mosley was contacted over the phone and confronted with the words, “Smith County has your Dodge Avenger,” according to the affidavit, he responded with, “I loaned my car to a friend of mine named Lamarcus Hannah.”

When contacted, Hannah agreed to an interview with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The document further states that Hannah said he was with Mosley and an unknown friend during the morning of the robbery. Hannah said Mosley and his friend left him at the friend’s house and Mosley’s friend later returned saying they needed to pick up Mosely in the Avenger.

They drove to an area behind the Conoco and Hannah said Mosley got into the vehicle instructing him to “floor it,” according to the affidavit. He said he didn’t stop when being chased by law enforcement officials because he was scared and Mosley had a gun.

OTHER DETAILS

On Sunday, Smith County detectives and members of the Dallas Police Department took Mosley into custody in Dallas. Officials have not revealed how they were able to find out his location.

Smith said he was thankful for all the agencies that assisted in finding the suspects believed to be involved in this case. He also said he was very proud of the work that was done by deputies at the Smith County Sheriffs Office.

He said officials are still gathering evidence, but he believed the suspects may have recently committed other robberies.

“I believe that our dollar store robberies are going to decrease by about 100 percent and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” he said.

